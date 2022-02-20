© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror: Image of the Beast, Metaverse is Satan’s Kingdom!
Follow
1
Share
Report
52 views • February 20, 2022
Facebook's change to Metaverse, opposite of God's Universe, brings on the virtual world. No need to leave house for young 50 million of users. The video shows all one can do in Metaverse, a new $40 billion industry
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.