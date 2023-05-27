Matt Gaetz: Janet Yellen Can’t Get ANYTHING Right About Our Economy!





Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice to discuss why he thinks Janet Yellen is wrong about America's default deadline, how Speaker McCarthy is uniting Republicans to hold the line in the debt ceiling negotiations, investigations into the Biden Crime Family, and more!





(Real America's Voice, Stinchfield Tonight, 05/25/23)





Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!





https://rumble.com/v2q2h4e-matt-gaetz-janet-yellen-cant-get-anything-right-about-our-economy.html



