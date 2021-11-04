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Justice Descends - Durham Closes in on Clintons
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40 views • November 04, 2021
November 4 - The "Russia Hoax" Special Counsel John Durham had Clinton insider Danchenko arrested. How soon before he gets to Hill, Bill, Chelsea, Barack and Joe?
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Sources:
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/11/04/igor-danchenko-arrested-as-part-of-durham-investigation/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/new-businesses-january-4-implement-bidens-unconstitutional-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Don’t forget to Subscribe to Praying Citizen Newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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Sources:
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/11/04/igor-danchenko-arrested-as-part-of-durham-investigation/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/new-businesses-january-4-implement-bidens-unconstitutional-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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