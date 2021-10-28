YOU'RE NOT CRAZY, SOCIETY IS. | THE GAME'S AFOOT: EPISODE 1

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Episode 1: You aren't crazy, society is. The history of public school, the formula for success propagated by human farmers, the great resignation + more
Podcast intro/outro by https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVH6EosOoX86UDgGl17KQ5Q
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Category Entertainment
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over