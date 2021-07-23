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2 WEEKS POST JAB I KNOW IT IS JUST NERVES TWITCHING BUT IT MADE ME THINK SOME "THING" WAS INSIDE HIM
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182 views • July 23, 2021
This creeped me out more than those that shake and shiver. His muscles in his arm and legs twitching. However, something is twitching inside him...nano bots.
You need to check out Pirate Pete and his channel. You can do so here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/
You need to check out Pirate Pete and his channel. You can do so here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/
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