Big PHARMA: Dems now have no choice but to back Big Beautiful Bill - Prices going down, Trump

Dems now have no choice but to back Big Beautiful Bill — Trump

POTUS blames 'stupid people' for driving up drug prices over last 4 years, and accuses EU for being 'very nasty' to Big Pharma.

US bio firms move early drug trials off American soil amid policy shifts at the Trump FDA — Reuters

Executives cite regulatory delays, rising uncertainty, and a loss of confidence in the US process

💥Iran's BOLD nuclear deal 2.0?

Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the NYT reports.

◻️Iran would use the venture to enrich uranium to a low grade, beneath the levels needed for nuclear weapons.

◻️Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."