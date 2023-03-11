WILL MEDICAL FREEDOM CANDIDATES DOMINATE THE BALLOT IN 2024? TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/will-medical-freedom-candidates-dominate-the-ballot-in-2024/

One of the greatest voices in the medical freedom movement, Attorney Activist Robert Kennedy, Jr, has hinted at a potential presidential run in 2024. Could America have a candidate on both sides of the aisle speaking out against medical tyranny, with FL Governor Ron Desantis hinting at a run as well?

#RFKJr #RobertKennedyJr #RonDeSantis #MedicalFreedom #Choice

POSTED: 3/10/23