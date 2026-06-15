HORROR: Scientists reveal mRNA vaccines can trigger cancer

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Credits to The HighWire with Del Bigtree





Senator Ron Johnson convened physicians and researchers for a hearing on possible links between COVID mRNA injections, cancer, and scientific censorship. The testimony raised explosive questions about immune suppression, oncogenes, and why some of the most urgent safety concerns are still being pushed to the margins.



