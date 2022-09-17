Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Gates shares plans for depopulation during NTEB Bible Study with Jeffrey Grider
20 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

A very special edition of Rightly Dividing by Jeffrey Grinder. This is a podcast made into a video. This program goes back to 2020 when vaccinations were to be distributed and how Bill Gates fits into this picture by his own mouth.He talks about the timing and how it relates to the Pre-treibulation Rapture. This talk will show how we are suddenly in the Endtimes heating up to a oiling point. You are going to hear Bill Gates own words how every person is going to be forced to receive a vaccination created in one of his seven vaccine factories. Mirror

Keywords
vaccinationsbill gatesend-timesbiblical comparison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket