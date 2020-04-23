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ROLE PLAY Greta The German Hypnotist - You With Greta In Front Of A Cheering Crowd (For Men)
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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61 views • April 23, 2020
Here is a fun role play with Dyann's attempt at a German accent as Greta a stage hypnotist. You owe Greta's brother Max a favor which is becoming Greta's lovely assistant for tonight's performance. You're hypnotized and tickled and given a little humiliation.... it's Youtube friendly of course, but if you fetishists want more naughtiness... see the links below (Niteflirt & AVN)

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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..

Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio for just $1.99 - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges

CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House

BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/

What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges

ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.

Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
playroleplaysexyrolehypnotismhumiliationfeminizationasmrhypnohfogentle whisperingerotichypnotistgirlyfetishistfeminization fetishrole play fetisherotic hypnotismgerman accentjoihypnotizationgerman hypnotistniteflirtbody housedyann mature female voice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy