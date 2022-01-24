X22 REPORT - SCOTUS Decision Needed, Trap Set, It Will All Be Revealed, Tick Tock

X22 REPORT Ep. 2684b - Jan 23, 2022SCOTUS Decision Needed, Trap Set, It Will All Be Revealed, Tick TockThe [DS] fell right into the trap the patriots set, all the pieces are coming together, the SCOTUS decision was needed. Soon it will all be revealed and people will see the truth just like they are seeing the truth about covid. The left is now waking up after a year plus of pushing the narrative. Trump has left some information in the J6 documentation, he left it there because he wanted the people to see it, this is all part of the plan, it's time to take take the [DS] and take back the country.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!Use Promo Code "X20" for 20% OFF!