170 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 23 days ago |

Rallies in Moldova: A crowd of protesters in Chisinau is moving towards the central square of the city

Demonstrators shout slogans calling for the resignation of President Sandu and the normalization of relations with Russia. The police have blocked the street and are not going to let them through.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

