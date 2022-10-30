Rallies in Moldova - A crowd of Protesters in Chisinau today was Moving Towards the Central Square of the City. - 103022

Rallies in Moldova: A crowd of protesters in Chisinau is moving towards the central square of the city
Demonstrators shout slogans calling for the resignation of President Sandu and the normalization of relations with Russia. The police have blocked the street and are not going to let them through.
