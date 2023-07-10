Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Shasta County, California has ended their contract with Dominion. 🔥
GalacticStorm
BREAKING: Shasta county California has ended their contract with Dominion.No more voting machines!!!


Shasta is the first county, with 180,000 citizens, now doing hand tabulation. ALL 59 COUNTIES must do this!


https://twitter.com/BrianFerence1/status/1678071172645425152?s=20

Keywords
voter fraudelection frauddominionshasta countyelection integrity2020 election theftvoter recall

