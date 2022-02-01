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Love has taken over DOWNTOWN OTTAWA. God is AT WORK. Thank you Lord..
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145 views • February 01, 2022
Sights and sounds from Downtown Ottawa on Monday. Please continue to support this world wide effort. GOD WINS. Let the Holy Spirit blast across the Earth. Thank you Truckers, Thank you doctors and nurses NOT going along with this. Thank you to everyone standing up and being victimized in this time. This is not easy. We stand for the kids, the future and the world. Please spread the truth of what is happening to everyone. The media are criminal liars. They need to GIT!
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