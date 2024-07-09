Chinese company Xiaomi factory where only robots work

The Chinese company Xiaomi announced the launch of a factory where only robots work.

CEO Lei Jun said that the new factory in Beijing can operate 24 hours a day without people and produce 1 smartphone per second (10 million per year).

Some machines will assemble gadgets, others will monitor the quality of their work, and others will maintain cleanliness inside the building.

There are also production lines for automotive electronic parts inside. Xiaomi plans to further scale up robotic production.