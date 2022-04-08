© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROJECT INDECT a 2009 started SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM they used and tested it on suspected criminals and TARGETED INDIVIDUALS, the TI's thought it was a Mindcontrol Programm.
Follow
0
Share
Report
155 views • April 08, 2022
PROJECT INDECT a 2009 started
SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM
they used and tested it on suspected criminals and TARGETED INDIVIDUALS, the TI's thought it was a Mindcontrol Programm
(so did I)
and indeed it is some how‼️
ℹ️It was a testrun to create the orwellian state like china has now and what we gonna face very soon worldwide.
💢They already do, but most people dont know, dont care or are just naive.
SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM
they used and tested it on suspected criminals and TARGETED INDIVIDUALS, the TI's thought it was a Mindcontrol Programm
(so did I)
and indeed it is some how‼️
ℹ️It was a testrun to create the orwellian state like china has now and what we gonna face very soon worldwide.
💢They already do, but most people dont know, dont care or are just naive.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.