Texas Stuns No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17 | Arch Manning's Heroics End Aggies Undefeated Season
Description
Arch Manning threw for 179 yards and a TD while rushing for the game-winner as No. 16 Texas upset No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17, spoiling their perfect season and SEC title hopes. Watch the best highlights from this epic rivalry clash at Darrell K Royal-Texas-Memorial Stadium. Texas moves to 9-3 with CFP dreams alive.
Hashtags
#TexasFootball #TexasVsTexasAM #ArchManning #Longhorns #Aggies #CollegeFootball #SEC #CFP #RivalryGame #Upset