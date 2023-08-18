What the Media Won't Tell You About the Maui Fires

There are way too many questions about this disaster and no answers to them. Watch Grace delve into this mess and you may be shocked.
Video Source:
'ReallyGraceful' with Grace
Closing theme music:
'Broken Village' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'ReallyGraceful' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce fri12:59
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.