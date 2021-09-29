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EP 2632-8AM BREAKING: Project Veritas: Johnson & Johnson: Children Don't Need the 'F**cking' Covid Vaccine
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100 views • September 29, 2021
EP 2632-8AM BREAKING: Project Veritas: Johnson & Johnson: Children Don't Need the 'F**cking' Covid Vaccine   

Project Veritas on Monday released part 3 of its #ExposeCovidVax series exposing Johnson & Johnson officials who said children do not need the Covid vaccine because the long-term side effects could be dangerous.
In part 3, one Johnson & Johnson employee said kids shouldn’t get ‘f*cking’ Covid vaccine because it could be potentially dangerous.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18875 

9:00 AM-Special Guest: Gary Kah is the former Europe & Middle East Trade Specialist for the Indiana government. While in that position he traveled extensively overseas working closely with American Embassies on trade-related projects. He has written two best-selling books detailing his experiences and exposing the one-world/interfaith movement. Since his books, En Route to Global Occupation and The New World Religion, were introduced in the 1990s, Gary has been a guest on over 1,000 talk shows and has spoken at hundreds of Christian conferences, churches, and universities throughout North & Central America, Europe, Asia, and Israel.https://garykah.org/
 
 
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