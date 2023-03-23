Lord Monckton DESTROYS Climate Alarmism as Communist Scheme

The man-made global-warming theorists made a very significant error in working out their ideas: they forgot the sun was shining, science advisor to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Lord Cristopher Monckton told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in an interview at the Heartland Institute's (www.heartland.org) 15th international climate summit. The "superstitious" narrative, though, is being used to build up communist regimes and economies, Lord Monckton explains, citing numerous examples. But he spends much of the interview hilariously explaining a scientific paper he has been working on that exposes these errors that is expected to be published soon. The math is fairly simple, he said, and yet the warmists have had no response to these errors so far.





