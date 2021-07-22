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Expert: Inconvenient Science: Covid-19 Not Particularly Fatal or Contagious
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162 views • July 22, 2021
"... vital but inconvenient science that is being circumvented by all the media and politicians."
My latest video comment about COVID-19. This one is about the vital but inconvenient science that is being circumvented by all the media and politicians.
1. The fatality rates are small.
2. The contagion rate (reproduction number) is not a constant, but varies 4-fold over the range of seasonal change in atmospheric humidity.
My science review of Shaman's work and other science relevant to COVID-19 public policy:
https://www.researchgate.net/directory/publications
The paper by Verity et al. (2020) on fatality ratios:
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/laninf/PIIS1473-3099(20)30243-7.pdf
The landmark paper by Shaman et al. (2010) about seasonal mortality rates:
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pbio.1000316
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMKeaH2ySn4
My latest video comment about COVID-19. This one is about the vital but inconvenient science that is being circumvented by all the media and politicians.
1. The fatality rates are small.
2. The contagion rate (reproduction number) is not a constant, but varies 4-fold over the range of seasonal change in atmospheric humidity.
My science review of Shaman's work and other science relevant to COVID-19 public policy:
https://www.researchgate.net/directory/publications
The paper by Verity et al. (2020) on fatality ratios:
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/laninf/PIIS1473-3099(20)30243-7.pdf
The landmark paper by Shaman et al. (2010) about seasonal mortality rates:
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pbio.1000316
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMKeaH2ySn4
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