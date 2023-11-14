A recipe for Victory - 4 Ways to Take Nation Back

Nov. 14, 2023 - The Democrats have a ground game like nobody’s business. They have a voting block that doesn’t question the candidate, the race, or the issues. Democrats have been taught from the cradle to the grave to do what leadership commands, vote a straight ticket, don’t ask questions. And it works. Democrats win our elections most of the time. Although we don’t want to copy their ideology, we do want to learn from the Democrats’ play book. Here's my suggestion for how we win and take our country back.

