© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Umar Johnson War on Black Boys 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • November 13, 2021
The Movement brings Dr. Umar Johnson to Reno, Nevada for a special presentation on the "Psycho-Academic War on Black Boys" which details the war waged by the public education system against young children of African ancestry in the United States. In the presentation, Dr. Umar Johnson explains the IQ Test, Learning Disabilities, ADHD, and how Black children are often misdiagnosed in Special Education.
Filmed by Amadeuz Christ
https://www.buildingse7en.com
"Out of Darkness" Now Available.
Amazon Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detai...
Apple TV:
https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/out-of-...
Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/movies/...
Vimeo on Demand:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/outofdarkn...
DVD:
http://goo.gl/ukIOcZ
#outofdarkness
#DrUmarJohnson
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/semkolom
Filmed by Amadeuz Christ
https://www.buildingse7en.com
"Out of Darkness" Now Available.
Amazon Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detai...
Apple TV:
https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/out-of-...
Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/movies/...
Vimeo on Demand:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/outofdarkn...
DVD:
http://goo.gl/ukIOcZ
#outofdarkness
#DrUmarJohnson
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/semkolom
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.