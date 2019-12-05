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Turley, Judge Napolitano & Thomas Jefferson — Who’s Right?
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17 views • December 05, 2019
Jonathan Turley testified at impeachment hearings that the judicial branch needed to be involved in subpoenas, Andrew Napolitano said Congress can act unilaterally — but is there a hierarchy or co-equal branches? Were Thomas Jefferson & Andrew Jackson tyrants?
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