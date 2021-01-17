This is not a Vaccine – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medical Experts on the Covid Vaccine

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Clarification from Dr. David Martin:
“Let’s make sure we are clear… This is not a vaccine. They are using the term “vaccine“ to sneak this under their public health exemptions. This is not a vaccine. This is mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is not a vaccine. Vaccines actually are a legally defined term under public health law; they are a legally defined term under CDC and FDA standards.
In the vaccine specifically, it has to stimulate both the immunity within the person receiving it and it also has to disrupt transmission. And that is not what this is. They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop the transmission, it is a treatment. But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of public health authorities because then people would say “what other treatments are there?“
The use of the term vaccine is unconscionable for both the legal definition and also, it is actually the sucker punch to open free discourse. Moderna was started as a chemotherapy company for cancer, not a vaccine manufacturer for SARSCOV 2. If we said we are going to give people prophylactic chemotherapy for the cancer they don’t have, we’d be laughed out of the room because it’s a stupid idea. That’s exactly what this is. This is a mechanical device in the form of a very small package of technology that has been inserted into the human system to activate the cell to become a pathogen manufacturing site.
And I refuse to stipulate in any conversations that this is, in fact, a vaccine issue. The only reason why the term is being used is to abuse the 1905 Jacobson case that has been misrepresented since it was written. And if we were honest with this, we would actually call it what it is: it is a chemical pathogen device that is actually meant to unleash a chemical pathogen production action within a cell. It is a medical device, not a drug because it meets the CDRH definition of a device. It is not a living system, it is not a biologic system, it is a physical technology and it happens to just come in the size of a molecular package.
So we need to be really clear on making sure we don’t fall for their game. Because their game is if we talk about it as a vaccine, then we are going to get into a vaccine
conversation. But this is not, by their own admission, a vaccine...
In other words, nothing about this is going to stop you from transmitting anything. This is about getting you sick and having your own selves be the thing that gets you sick.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHDEaDQ2wn3p/
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