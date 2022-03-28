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Virus Mania Podcast, Ivor Cummins
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14 views • March 28, 2022
We chat with Ivor Cummins!! We discuss how politics has influenced the way he approaches scientific discussions. We ask him what would be needed to change his position on the existence of viruses, and then we all rant about the viral fear campaigns and cooperate corruption in medicine!
If you haven't yet, check out our documentary series currently in production at Virusmaniafilms.com
If you haven't yet read the book , check it out here https://amzn.to/3wlyuno
Intro Music
Urban Hip-Hop by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
If you haven't yet, check out our documentary series currently in production at Virusmaniafilms.com
If you haven't yet read the book , check it out here https://amzn.to/3wlyuno
Intro Music
Urban Hip-Hop by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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