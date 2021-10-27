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Skull And Bones 322 - Decoded (7/22/19)
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79 views • October 27, 2021
Many of us are familiar with the iconic imagery and number associated with Yale University's controversial Skull and Bones. The symbolic branding sheds light on what this powerful fraternity is all about! We decode this with a timely prompt from the spirit of God (and inspiration from a YT comment)!
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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