Movie star suffers VAXX poison induced DOUBLE MASTECTOMY

This happened to a friend of mine. In 2021, she was injected with Pfizer poison, then she was sick with "covid." A few weeks after that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. A few weeks after that, double mastectomy.

###

On The Red Carpet

"Actress Olivia Munn shares an important message about vaccine equity while at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World! You can watch the concert Saturday at 8|7c on ABC."

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=150906483652806

###

@oliviamunn

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C4dXfrULDdJ/?img_index=1

https://dam.tmzDOTcom/document/00/o/2024/03/13/008b267a3153429ba044658179400bbf.pdf

###

Prince & The Revolution - Kiss (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=H9tEvfIsDyo

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/