Movie star suffers VAXX poison induced DOUBLE MASTECTOMY

This happened to a friend of mine. In 2021, she was injected with Pfizer poison, then she was sick with "covid." A few weeks after that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. A few weeks after that, double mastectomy.
On The Red Carpet
"Actress Olivia Munn shares an important message about vaccine equity while at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World! You can watch the concert Saturday at 8|7c on ABC."
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=150906483652806
@oliviamunn
"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C4dXfrULDdJ/?img_index=1
https://dam.tmzDOTcom/document/00/o/2024/03/13/008b267a3153429ba044658179400bbf.pdf
