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Corstet: Global Governance #6 - Inflation Threatens Globalist Ambitions
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10 views • June 21, 2021
In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the G7 Summit and Global Governance.
The Federal Reserve has raised its 2021 Inflation Projection.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell held a press conference June 16, and indicated Fed officials have raised their inflation expectations and anticipates interest rates will continue to rise through at least 2024, based on the “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP) released that same day.
For the time being, the Fed intends to keep interest rates near 0% and will keep buying $120 billion in US bonds a month (quantitative easing).
Will the Administration, the Fed, and the media continue to project rainbows and butterflies up to the very minute the bread lines form?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of Global Governance gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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The Federal Reserve has raised its 2021 Inflation Projection.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell held a press conference June 16, and indicated Fed officials have raised their inflation expectations and anticipates interest rates will continue to rise through at least 2024, based on the “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP) released that same day.
For the time being, the Fed intends to keep interest rates near 0% and will keep buying $120 billion in US bonds a month (quantitative easing).
Will the Administration, the Fed, and the media continue to project rainbows and butterflies up to the very minute the bread lines form?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of Global Governance gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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