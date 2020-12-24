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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 49 TRESPASS AGAINST THE PEOPLE IN AUSTRALIA
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101 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go to for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
This video exposes the corruption now occurring in Australia... they will attempt to role out the same in many countries in near future so be ready.
Truth must find it's way forward i ask everyone to download and share these videos far and wide ... the world has never needed the people to wake up on mass as we do today....
Only we the people can correct and restore the law of the land and together route out this corruption.
Common Law
God Speed.
This video exposes the corruption now occurring in Australia... they will attempt to role out the same in many countries in near future so be ready.
Truth must find it's way forward i ask everyone to download and share these videos far and wide ... the world has never needed the people to wake up on mass as we do today....
Only we the people can correct and restore the law of the land and together route out this corruption.
Common Law
God Speed.
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