FBI & Clinton Foundation Whistleblower Calls Out McCarthy: IMPEACHMENT Of Garland Political Theater

Stew Peters Show





June 29, 2023





The uni-party is a tyranny against the American people.

FBI Clinton Foundation whistleblower Nate Cain is here to talk about Kevin McCarthy’s failure of leadership.

Kevin McCarthy’s chief goal is to remain Speaker as long as possible without taking any risks.

McCarthy talks a big game to keep Republicans happy but takes no serious risks.

Lobbyists completely and totally own the Republican party.

Nate Cain is running for Congress in West Virginia and McCarthy has already given his endorsement to his Deep State backed opponent.

Nate’s opponent is Riley Moore, who is an establishment puppet and uni-party hack.

Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s foreign money laundering operation is exactly like what the Clinton Foundation was doing and the FBI didn’t do anything to stop it.

America is looked at as the “bad guys” on the world stage and is not standing on the moral high ground.

At the same time the U.S. military is the weakest it's ever been because of LGBT infiltration.

Congressional hearings over government corruption never go far enough to hold people accountable.

Congress should set up an Article 1 tribunal to hold criminals inside the government accountable.

For more information of Nate Cain's run for Congress go to https://natecain4wv.com/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x1wy2-fbi-and-clinton-foundation-whistleblower-calls-out-mccarthy-impeachment-of-.html