One MUSTARD SEED away from Establishing the KINGDOM

The biggest movement in history is the establishment of the kingdom before the Great tribulation can occur. The movement is going to begin like the tiniest of seeds called the mustard seed. This is confirmed by the king of kings. Only one tiny little seed is going to start the whole last days move. Where might this little seed begin? Will it begin with just a handful of people? Or even one person for that matter. We don't know that but one thing is for sure, it will begin ever so small and grow into the entire kingdom. Once it is all done then finally the king of kings can return at the end of great tribulation.

