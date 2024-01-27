Create New Account
Carl Higbie: Democrats are using migrants to control districts | Newsmax
channel image
GalacticStorm
2193 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

Carl Higbie: Democrats are using migrants to control districts | Newsmax

On Friday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl breaks down why Democrats are including migrants in the census, explains why President Joe Biden wants migrants to have work permits, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

