Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 Back from Warranty Repair
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
57 views • 6 months ago

AmbGun Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/bc201


Our 10/22 clone, Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 went in for warranty service two months ago for the broken bolt.


I explained my hypothesis that since the bolt could be removed with the buffer pin in place it could be tilting out of its channel a bit. I noted that the bolt was 1/10” shorter than any other 10/22 bolt that I own.


They returned the rifle through my FFL dealer so another background check and transfer fee.…generally a repaired firearm is sent back directly to me.


Anyway as I reviewed the “repair” I found that the new bolt was exactly the same length. Looking further, I noted that the bolt track in the receiver is 1/10” shorter than my other 10/22’s. Bolt is easily removed with the buffer in place.


After 100 rounds I had another cracked bolt. At one point I was thinking to run a KIDD or Volquartsen bolt, but with the shorter bolt track I didn’t want to put these bolts at risk.


Trying to decide…send it back again and pay for another FFL transfer again on return…or just part it out. I can find a use for the Ruger BX trigger and the Hogue stock..maybe even make use of that big bull barrel…it shoots well.


Lots of potential in the package. As yet, unrealized.

Keywords
riflebcboltbear creek
