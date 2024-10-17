Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 Back from Warranty Repair

AmbGun Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 page

Our 10/22 clone, Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 went in for warranty service two months ago for the broken bolt.





I explained my hypothesis that since the bolt could be removed with the buffer pin in place it could be tilting out of its channel a bit. I noted that the bolt was 1/10” shorter than any other 10/22 bolt that I own.





They returned the rifle through my FFL dealer so another background check and transfer fee.…generally a repaired firearm is sent back directly to me.





Anyway as I reviewed the “repair” I found that the new bolt was exactly the same length. Looking further, I noted that the bolt track in the receiver is 1/10” shorter than my other 10/22’s. Bolt is easily removed with the buffer in place.





After 100 rounds I had another cracked bolt. At one point I was thinking to run a KIDD or Volquartsen bolt, but with the shorter bolt track I didn’t want to put these bolts at risk.





Trying to decide…send it back again and pay for another FFL transfer again on return…or just part it out. I can find a use for the Ruger BX trigger and the Hogue stock..maybe even make use of that big bull barrel…it shoots well.





Lots of potential in the package. As yet, unrealized.