Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 Back from Warranty Repair

AmbGun Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/bc201
Our 10/22 clone, Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 went in for warranty service two months ago for the broken bolt.
I explained my hypothesis that since the bolt could be removed with the buffer pin in place it could be tilting out of its channel a bit. I noted that the bolt was 1/10” shorter than any other 10/22 bolt that I own.
They returned the rifle through my FFL dealer so another background check and transfer fee.…generally a repaired firearm is sent back directly to me.
Anyway as I reviewed the “repair” I found that the new bolt was exactly the same length. Looking further, I noted that the bolt track in the receiver is 1/10” shorter than my other 10/22’s. Bolt is easily removed with the buffer in place.
After 100 rounds I had another cracked bolt. At one point I was thinking to run a KIDD or Volquartsen bolt, but with the shorter bolt track I didn’t want to put these bolts at risk.
Trying to decide…send it back again and pay for another FFL transfer again on return…or just part it out. I can find a use for the Ruger BX trigger and the Hogue stock..maybe even make use of that big bull barrel…it shoots well.
Lots of potential in the package. As yet, unrealized.