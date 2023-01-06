Create New Account
6 reasons why Republicans MUST stand together on PRINCIPLES
January 5, 2023


Rep. Dan Crenshaw certainly has a 'very weird approach' trying to convince his more conservative colleagues to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, Glenn says. In fact, his divisive stance likely will only harm America more. Now is a time the Republican Party MUST unite on principles, and demeaning Freedom Caucus members (or worse, potentially choosing a Democrat Speaker of the House instead) will not help. In this clip, Glenn provides 6 reasons why we NEED principled Republicans leading the House of Representatives today. Because if GOP leadership continues to follow the status quo, not only will we NEVER receive vital answers about recent, political events, but some of the far-left's darkest players will continue to escape with their crimes...


