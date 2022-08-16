Quadruple Vaccinated Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Gets Covid as Canada Passes Over 10,000 (Seriously) Vaccine Injured and Rising

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Today we learned that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tested positive for covid and Tweeted out that he has mild symptoms and has taken his companies drug Paxlovid. Last January (2021) Bourla told the media that he was not going to get vaccinated because he was not in the high risk group. So now today we learn that he is vaccinated four times and he is taking Paxlovid. Paxlovid is only to be taken by at risk patients. Bourla (much like Joe Biden) is vaccinated to the teeth and is taking Paxlovid. He is just selling his own products. The New World Vaccine Order is not giving those who have been jabbed up the ying yang too much confidence in the Pfizer product. Also, I look at the Canadian Adverse Events statistics as the new numbers show over 10,000 Canadians have been 'seriously' injured by the vaccines and that number would most likely be closer to 100,000 injured and maimed Canadians if every injured person was counted. It is time to focus on bringing the Nuremberg Trials 2.0 closer to reality.
Related video:
Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla Will Not Be Taking The Vaccine
Deeper Into The Rabbit Hole 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTH5D3Tyb8c
Related link:
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/#seriousNonSerious
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