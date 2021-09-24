SYDNEY: Military occupies 590 rooms at Marriott Hotel for $600/night! OUTRAGEOUS! WTF!? Appeasement?

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Is the government preparing to invade its own city? Who are the troops supposed to be fighting? Protesters? Construction workers? Nurses? Why are tax payers paying for $600/night hotel rooms for ADF troops? Why can't they stay at Holsworthy in a military barracks?
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