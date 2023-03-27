White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0139 - Allison Griffor - 11 years since Allison's murder

Allison Griffor was sleeping in her bed at her family’s home in Charleston, South Carolina, early on Tuesday, when a pellet from a shotgun fired through the front door hit her, and lodged in her brain. Her father William had gone to the front door when he heard it being kicked, but before he could open it, shots were fired through and he was also hit. His daughter was sleeping in the front room.
