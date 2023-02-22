Racist Democrat Party Fuels Humanity's End -- Founders of the KKK - Bowne Report

A blatant racist sits on his throne of lies in the Oval Office. A
plagiarizing narcissistic pedophile compromised by numerous Countries
recently gaslit America. Condemning all white people, claiming many
desire bringing back the era of lynching that President Biden and his
cronies hail from. Previously glorified in a speech to segregationist
leader Senator Robert Byrd, an exalted Cyclops of the KKK. And recently
declaring that there are still white people, enough to be a threat, that
still want lynching of different races to continue. But statistics and
reality tell a much different story. A horror story, where the Democrat
Party is now fueling mass shootings. Biden isn't defending diversity and
freedom. He is using the past to offensively cause chaos and
enslavement. He is an immediate threat to our national security inside
and out. He must be impeached.
