Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Racist Democrat Party Fuels Humanity's End -- Founders of the KKK - Bowne Report
24 views
channel image
SAVING AMERICA
Published a day ago |

A blatant racist sits on his throne of lies in the Oval Office. A plagiarizing narcissistic pedophile compromised by numerous Countries recently gaslit America. Condemning all white people, claiming many desire bringing back the era of lynching that President Biden and his cronies hail from. Previously glorified in a speech to segregationist leader Senator Robert Byrd, an exalted Cyclops of the KKK. And recently declaring that there are still white people, enough to be a threat, that still want lynching of different races to continue. But statistics and reality tell a much different story. A horror story, where the Democrat Party is now fueling mass shootings. Biden isn't defending diversity and freedom. He is using the past to offensively cause chaos and enslavement. He is an immediate threat to our national security inside and out. He must be impeached.

Keywords
current eventspoliticssurvival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket