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How Our Economy is Deliberately Being Destroyed – "It is a plan!" Heiko Schöning at AUF1 [short version]
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Why is Europe being plundered and bled dry? Bestselling author and analyst Heiko Schöning spoke about the current global situation in an interview with AUF1. In the interview, he highlighted the connections between a wide variety of developments-connections that no one has noticed before and that most people have never even heard of. Kla.TV is therefore bringing you, dear viewers, an abridged version of the conversation. Schöning’s aim here is to highlight the impact of global events on Europe. He also discussed how economic destruction is being carried out and how entrepreneurs are leaving the country. It is already clear how all of this will affect each and every one of us.

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interviewstechnocracyheikoschoening
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