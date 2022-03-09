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Terry R Eicher: It’s Called a 'Program' for a Reason... [08.03.2022]
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73 views • March 09, 2022
- Im going to paraphrase, forgive me. Scripture speaks of God raising up "special" people. You sir, are one of them! A Privilege to watch. Thank you. The puppets are getting thick, but their stuffing is showing. Truth will not be stifled
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Broadcasting - broadly casting their spells.
TV Programs - programming our minds
Channels - channeling their message
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- I've seen these so many times over the years. Never gets old.
1,267 Views mar 8, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher - 7.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AaPG2DgSjOg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
--
Broadcasting - broadly casting their spells.
TV Programs - programming our minds
Channels - channeling their message
--
- I've seen these so many times over the years. Never gets old.
1,267 Views mar 8, 2022
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher - 7.18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AaPG2DgSjOg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
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