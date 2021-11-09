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"Little Fires" - False Prophets and Idolatry In America
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245 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Ezekiel 13 and the rebuke against false prophets. What is a false prophet? Is it only the description of someone whose dream or prophecy doesn't happen instantly, as we describe today? God says more- God says someone who speaks out of his own belly, who lies, who claims to have seen dreams and visions when they haven't, is a false prophet. Anyone who claims "Thus says the Lord!" when He has not sent or commissioned them is a false prophet and is in danger of His wrath. False prophets deceive people and seduce them with lying words that line up perfectly with what they (the people) want to hear. But God will put an end to this and to the false "wall" of hope they have raised up here in America. Prophecy of President Trump, prophecy of the fall of past presidents and God's displeasure with American idolatry of her leaders. If you have been a part of this type of behavior, it's time to reflect and repent.
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/little-fires-november-21-2020/
Prophecy NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
Prophecy BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
Video BLOOD TO DRINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Ezekiel 13 and the rebuke against false prophets. What is a false prophet? Is it only the description of someone whose dream or prophecy doesn't happen instantly, as we describe today? God says more- God says someone who speaks out of his own belly, who lies, who claims to have seen dreams and visions when they haven't, is a false prophet. Anyone who claims "Thus says the Lord!" when He has not sent or commissioned them is a false prophet and is in danger of His wrath. False prophets deceive people and seduce them with lying words that line up perfectly with what they (the people) want to hear. But God will put an end to this and to the false "wall" of hope they have raised up here in America. Prophecy of President Trump, prophecy of the fall of past presidents and God's displeasure with American idolatry of her leaders. If you have been a part of this type of behavior, it's time to reflect and repent.
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/little-fires-november-21-2020/
Prophecy NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
Prophecy BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
Video BLOOD TO DRINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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