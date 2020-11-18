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Pending Court Case Against World Governments - Update
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313 views • November 18, 2020
Trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich gives an update (Nov 2020) about the progress of the pending court cases currently being prepared by The German Coronavirus Inquiry Committee.
These lawyers mean business!
These lawyers mean business!
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