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2/11/2022 Miles Guo: What are the security prerequisites for me to go to Japan and the UK? After I opened fire at the UBS and the Swamp, my safety has become a matter of the righteous people around the world. The UK and Japan have also awarded me the highest medals of honor. So fellow fighters, please don’t worry about my safety