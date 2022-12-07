Create New Account
Desperate Governments Do Desperate Things
What is happening
Dec 6, 2022
 Dec 6, 2022
Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Herehttps://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN11062022&month=2022-12  or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN11062022  For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: 
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading  It should be pretty obvious to everybody that it is definitely profits over people. And you can come out and you can say anything you want. But the reality is, is that desperate governments do desperate things. And when it comes to controlling the population, is there any length that they ultimately will not go to to make that happen? But there are more of us than there are of them. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 People Over Profits

1:59 President Signs Bill to Avoid US Rail Strike

5:38 Gross & Net Margin

7:52 Congress Imposes Rail Agreement

12:51 Gold Going Up

15:57 A Fair and Good Currency 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/desperate-governments-do-desperate-things/   STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #railroad #strike #gold

Keywords
bidengoldsilverdollarrailroadstrikerailroadsitm trading incdesperate governmentsdesperate things

