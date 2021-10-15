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MUST SEE - CONFIRM ALL YOUR "FEARS"
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451 views • October 15, 2021
Papadukes523: They did launch Life Log. It's called Facebook. The day the government shut down Life Log, Facebook was born the same exact day. look it up for yourself. The government owns Facebook. Mark Suckerberg is just the Face of Facebook.
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