WAR THUNDER SIM WE TAKE THE HEAVY GERMAN TANKS OUT FOR SOME FUN!

There is nothing like heavy German tank simulator to get the blood flowing. Tigers, Panthers and SturmPanzer 4's take on T34's, KV1's, IS2's, Pershing's and Sherman's. After 4 games of victories I decide to share some combat and start recording, the first doesn't go so well but the second even though the team loses is a great battle. When having a great time and a great battle makes up for a team loss. I show em as I play em!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.