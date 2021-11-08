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SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE (2nd HOUR) Sunday 11/7/21 • Roger Stone Cont'd, Dr Peter McCullough Vax Warning
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240 views • November 08, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! ROGER STONE REACTS TO INDICTMENT OF RUSSIA GATE CONSPIRATORS
Alex Jones breaks down Roger Stone’s 2017 intel surrounding the Deep State’s Russia collusion psy-op perpetrated to derail the duly-elected President Donald Trump.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Alex Jones breaks down Roger Stone’s 2017 intel surrounding the Deep State’s Russia collusion psy-op perpetrated to derail the duly-elected President Donald Trump.
https://t.me/bannedvid
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