True Marriage, Soulmates vs Twin Flames, Should You Marry Somebody Who Is Not Your Soulmate? Free Will – a Gift Given by God, Manmade Marriage Contracts

20130513 Interview With Jesus & Mary - General Interview





1h09m10s - 1h15m51s





“A PAPER CONTRACT BETWEEN TWO PEOPLE ON THIS EARTH MEANS NOTHING TO GOD. AND IF YOU DO BELIEVE IT MEANS SOMETHING TO GOD, THEN YOU DON’T HAVE A VERY GOOD OPINION OF GOD. GOD ALREADY MADE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE TWO HALVES OF THE SOUL BY CREATING THEM AS HALVES.”

@ 1h14m30s





“SOONER OR LATER, A PERSON ON EARTH OR IN THE SPIRIT WORLD IN THEIR FUTURE, WILL FIND THEIR SOULMATE. AND THEY WILL FIND THAT THAT PERSON IS THE IDEAL PERSON FOR THEM TO BE WITH FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE BECAUSE THEY ARE THE OTHER HALF OF THEMSELVES.”

