True Marriage, Soulmates vs Twin Flames, Should You Marry Somebody Who Is Not Your Soulmate? Free Will – a Gift Given by God, Manmade Marriage Contracts
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
42 views • 1 month ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/EAvEVGlu8Q8

20130513 Interview With Jesus & Mary - General Interview


Cut:

1h09m10s - 1h15m51s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************



“A PAPER CONTRACT BETWEEN TWO PEOPLE ON THIS EARTH MEANS NOTHING TO GOD. AND IF YOU DO BELIEVE IT MEANS SOMETHING TO GOD, THEN YOU DON’T HAVE A VERY GOOD OPINION OF GOD. GOD ALREADY MADE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE TWO HALVES OF THE SOUL BY CREATING THEM AS HALVES.”

@ 1h14m30s


“SOONER OR LATER, A PERSON ON EARTH OR IN THE SPIRIT WORLD IN THEIR FUTURE, WILL FIND THEIR SOULMATE. AND THEY WILL FIND THAT THAT PERSON IS THE IDEAL PERSON FOR THEM TO BE WITH FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE BECAUSE THEY ARE THE OTHER HALF OF THEMSELVES.”

@ 1h15m10s


Keywords
wisdomsimplegods creationsoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new agedivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfree will and choiceone for everyonesoul awakeningsoulmate relationshipi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenetrue marriagesoulmates vs twin flamesmarriage contracts
