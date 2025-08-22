Dennis the Menace (1993, Game Boy)

Dennis the Menace (known simply as Dennis in Europe) is a platformer developed by British company Citizen Software and published by British company Ocean Software. It was only released in North America and Europe.



The game is (very) loosely based on the film adaption of the comic Dennis the Menace (the American one, not the British one). Mr. Wilson's coin collection has been stolen by Switchblade Sam, and Dennis sets out to get it back in order to maintain his friendship with Mr. Wilson. While looking similar, the game is not a port of the SNES and Amiga game of the same name. It has different levels, objectives and plays differently.



Dennis can jump and use his weapons. He has three different weapons - a slingshot, a peashooter and a water pistol - and can switch between them any time. All three have infinite ammo. Every type of enemy can only be defeated with one of the three weapons. Apart from boss fight levels, Dennis needs to simply reach the exit in each level before the time runs out. In most levels, he needs to find all coins with an X on them before he can exit the level.

